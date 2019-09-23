Expand / Collapse search
Controversies
Vatican stops Indianapolis Archdiocese from stripping Jesuit high school of 'Catholic' label over gay teacher

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
The Vatican has stopped the Archdiocese of Indianapolis from no longer recognizing a Jesuit high school as Catholic because it refused to fire a teacher in a same-sex marriage.

"We have just learned that the Congregation for Catholic Education has decided to suspend the archbishop's decree on an interim basis, pending its final resolution of our appeal," the school president, Father Bill Verbryke, wrote in a letter posted to the school's website on Monday, as RTV6 reported. "The archbishop very kindly informed me that, as a result of this temporary suspension of his decree, Brebeuf is free to resume our normal sacramental celebrations of the Eucharist. Most happily, this means that we will be able to celebrate the Mass for the Feast Day of St. Jean de Brebeuf on Oct. 24."

Controversy over a school that wouldn't fire a teacher who’s in a same-sex marriage. (Google)

In June, the high school in northern Indianapolis, which has almost 800 students in grades 9-12, with a faculty and staff of more than 130, said that it would cut ties with the teacher to stay in the city’s archdiocese.

A week before, a decree issued by Archbishop Charles Thompson stated that the school, Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory, “can no longer use the name Catholic and will no longer be identified or recognized as a Catholic institution.”

"Whether they teach religion or not, all ministers in their professional and private lives must convey and be supportive of Catholic Church teaching. The Archdiocese of Indianapolis recognizes all teachers, guidance counselors and administrators as ministers," the archdiocese said in June.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.