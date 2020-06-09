Vandals torch American flags in front of homes near Sacramento: report

Police in a California town were investigating acts of vandalism in which American flags and three towering Cypress trees were damaged after being set on fire.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in Citrus Heights, a Sacramento suburb, CBS 13 Sacramento reported Monday.

Police don’t know why the flags and trees were torched or if the vandalism had anything to with George Floyd protests taking place in the town, according to the station.

“I really don’t want to think like that, I really don’t,” Marie Nuzzi, whose flag was one of the three set on fire, told the station. “I just think it was kind of a random thing.”

The torched 30-foot trees belonged to a neighbor of Nuzzi’s.

Josh Mistretta told the Citrus Heights Sentinel on Monday the trees are near a front yard fence that is decorated with lights in the shape of an American flag.

“Apparently my flag wasn’t enough, so they burnt down my trees,” Mistretta wrote in a social media post about the incident, according to the paper.

He thinks the suspects were five masked men captured on surveillance footage setting the trees on fire with lighter fluid as they were walking through the neighborhood, the paper reported.