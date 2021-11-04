Manchin calls election results a 'wake up call,' acknowledges impact of Biden agenda

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day



Manchin calls Tuesday's election results a 'wake up call,' considers impact on Biden agenda

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WVa., spoke with Fox News' Bret Baier Wednesday on "Special Report" about the implications of the Virginia gubernatorial election as well as the tight New Jersey race that the Associated Press called for Gov. Phil Murphy.

Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, defeated Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, in a race widely seen as a referendum on President Joe Biden. In New Jersey, Murphy won by a narrow margin against Republican Jack Ciattarelli, the AP said.

"I hope it's a wake-up call for all of us," Manchin said. "I'm concerned. I've been talking about our debt; I've been talking about inflation; I've been talking about the [economic] fallout we may have [from the spending bills]."

Democrats should pay more heed to the immediate needs of the American people, such as rising gas prices and infrastructure, according to Manchin. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Ciattarelli campaign reacts to AP decision: 'Irresponsible' to call vote this early for Murphy

Jack Ciattarelli's campaign criticized the Associated Press for calling the New Jersey gubernatorial race, arguing that it was "irresponsible" to make the call this early in the counting.

"With the candidates separated by a fraction of a percent out of 2.4 million ballots cast, it’s irresponsible of the media to make this call when the New Jersey Secretary of State doesn’t even know how many ballots are left to be counted," Stami Williams, Ciattarelli's campaign communications director, posted on Twitter Wednesday.

The AP called the race for incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy Wednesday evening after a surprisingly tight race that saw the candidates linger within a few thousand votes of each other well into Wednesday. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



NJ truck driver Ed Durr on verge of upsetting state Senate president, longtime Dem leader

The president of the New Jersey Senate is in danger of a stunning upset loss to his Republican truck driver challenger.

Sen. Steve Sweeney, a longtime Garden State Democrat leader, is trailing Republican challenger Edward Durr by thousands of votes.

Durr spent only $153 on his general election campaign, according to campaign finance filings.

Durr, a truck driver by trade, is on the verge of a stunning upset over Sweeney, who is the longest-serving legislative leader in New Jersey history.

Should Durr win, the upset would upend Garden State Democratic Party leadership.

"I have lived here all my life. I have been a commercial truck driver for the last 25 years. I consider myself to be 'blue-collar,'" Durr states on his campaign website. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Tucker Carlson guest Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin said his campaign became a "movement led by parents" on Wednesday’s "Tucker Carlson Tonight," as he basked in his victory against Democratic Terry McAuliffe.

"[W]hen [parents] heard Terry McAuliffe say…that parents don't have a role in their kids' education…this ceased to be a campaign, and it started to be a movement led by parents," he said. "And while the kitchen table issues that are so important to all Virginians - low taxes and safe communities and great jobs - continued to be very much front and center, education really did become the top issue in this election."

