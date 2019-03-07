Utah woman says crowbar crashed into windshield on freeway: 'I’m lucky to be alive'

A Utah woman says she narrowly escaped death after a crowbar crashed into her windshield on a freeway in Lehi this week.

Lexi Rockhill was traveling along I-15 when suddenly the iron bar slammed into the glass and cracked her windshield — partially entering the vehicle.

"It just flipped out of nowhere and it just scared me to death," Rockhill recalled to KSL-TV on Tuesday, explaining that the "prongs" went straight through the glass.

It's unclear where the crowbar came from, but Rockhill believes it likely fell off a truck driving ahead.

“It just happened so fast. I’m lucky to be alive,” Rockhill added.

Rockhill's husband, Riley, said he drives a truck and stressed it's important to spot check your vehicle for any loose items before taking off.

"If I have something that is heavy or anything that could fall out I strap it down because that could have been a lot worse than it was for sure,” he told the news station.

The Utah Highway Patrol was reportedly informed about the incident.

Earlier this week, the Washington State Patrol shared startling images of a piece of plywood that struck a car windshield to remind drivers to "secure your load."

"An unknown vehicle lost this lumber. Thankfully only minor scratches from glass splinters," Trooper Rick Johnson wrote in a tweet Tuesday, saying the pictures serve as a "great reminder."

Driver Christopher Mathenson of Seattle told Q13 News the wood came "within six inches" of his face but he only suffered minor injuries.

Trooper Chase Van Cleave told Q13 News drivers who spot an unsecured load should call 911 and police will respond.

Fox News' Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.