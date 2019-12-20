Utah woman sought to buy 'biological weapon of mass destruction,' authorities say

A Utah woman has been arrested for investigation of possessing a biological weapon of mass destruction, reports say.

Janie Lynn Ridd, 50, was taken into custody Wednesday following an investigation by both federal and state authorities, as well as the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Neither the FBI nor the State Bureau of Investigations would release details of her arrest as of Thursday, but they added there was no safety risk to the public.

After becoming aware of her intent to purchase the unspecified agent, officials were able to monitor her activity before arresting her. Federal and state authorities also wouldn't say what Ridd was looking to buy, but more information will be given when formal charges are filed, according to Salt Lake City's Deseret News.

“Through an investigation, officers learned a subject later identified as Janie Lynn Ridd purchased a weapon of mass destruction,” the affidavit said, according to the outlet.

“Subsequent investigation found Ridd’s statements to be misleading and it was learned Ridd did not provide evidence to show she has lawful authority or use to possess a biological agent.”

Police said on Thursday that the public shouldn't be alarmed because they don't believe Ridd was ever a threat -- before or after her arrest.

“Law enforcement officials became aware of Ridd attempting to purchase a possible biological agent. They were able to safely monitor Ridd’s activity. After which, Ridd was arrested. There was never a threat to the general public prior to, or after, Ridd’s arrest,” the Utah Department of Public Safety said in a statement, according to Salt Lake City's KTVX-TV.

Utah Code describes a “biological agent” as any “microorganism, virus, infectious substance, or biological product that may be engineered as a result of biotechnology, or any naturally occurring or bioengineered component of any microorganism, virus, infectious substance, or biological product, that is capable of causing death, disease, or other biological malfunction in a human, an animal, a plant, or another living organism.”

She is expected to face potential federal charges.