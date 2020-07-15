Expand / Collapse search
Wildfire
Published

Utah wildfire that burned 11,700 acres started by fireworks, 3 teenage suspects sought

The Turkey Farm Road Fire is estimated at 11,700 acres, with no containment

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun
National forecast for Wednesday, July 15

National forecast for Wednesday, July 15

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Authorities in Utah are looking for three teenagers who they said started a wildfire that's burned thousands of acres.

Utah Forestry said the Turkey Farm Road Fire started around 9:10 p.m. Monday, about 3 miles west of Washington City in the southern part of the state.

The blaze is estimated at 11,700 acres, with no containment.

Officials said the blaze was started by fireworks and rapidly spread by dry conditions and erratic winds.

The Turkey Farm Road Fire is estimated at 11,700 acres, with no containment.

The Turkey Farm Road Fire is estimated at 11,700 acres, with no containment. (Utah Fire Info)

So far, the blaze has destroyed one outbuilding and several other structures were threatened.

A few homes in Greens Springs were evacuated Tuesday evening, but the evacuation orders were lifted, according to FOX13.

Fire crews battled the blaze from the ground and the air, using heavy air tankers, single-engine air tankers and a helicopter.

Authorities said the fire was started by fireworks, and are seeking three teenages.

Authorities said the fire was started by fireworks, and are seeking three teenages. (Utah Fire Info)

Officials reminded the public that fireworks are always illegal in the area where the fire started.

Investigators are asking for help to identify the three suspects, identified as three teenage males driving a white sedan around that time on Cottonwood Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call (435) 704-4456.

