For Eagle Scout project, Utah teen building 150 beds for shelter dogs

A Utah teen with a can-do spirit is building 150 beds for shelter dogs of all sizes for his Eagle Scout project.

Chance Call said he'll donate them to the Davis County Animal Shelter on April 1.

“I’ve always had a soft spot for animals,” Call told Fox 13. “I remember as a kid, I would always watch TV and see those ads, you can adopt a pet and make their life better.”

“I’m like, what if I want to do that on a bigger scale and help the animals that can’t get adopted,” he added.

The teen has raised more than $3,000 in donations to purchase supplies to make the bed.

He and his friends spent about 120 hours constructing the beds.

“I made these beds to help them be more comfortable and more relaxed.” Call said. “It feels really nice. I know there are a lot of animals that don’t get a house.”