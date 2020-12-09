Utah teen arrested after calling in fake bomb and shooter threats at school, police say

A 15-year-old boy in Utah was arrested Tuesday in connection to calling in fake threats of a bomb and a shooter at a high school this week, investigators said.

Officers responded to Cedar High School on Monday after receiving a report of a potential bomb threat, the Cedar City Police Department said. After the school was evacuated and placed on lockdown, investigators determined the threat was a hoax.

On Tuesday, a second phone call was made about a man clad in all black and wielding a gun on campus, police said. The school was again put on lockdown, and officers searched the campus for any threats.

Following the search and a review of the school's surveillance video, police said the threat was another hoax.

Hours after the second call, investigators determined the hoax calls came from a stolen cell phone. Police said video evidence and information from the cell phone provider pointed to a single suspect: a 15-year-old boy.

The teen was arrested and charged with second-degree felony abuse of 911 for the bomb threat, third-degree felony abuse of 911 for the threat of a man with a gun, and misdemeanor theft. He was taken to a youth correction facility.

Police said that while there were no valid threats or public safety risks at the school, additional officers would be on campus for added security when classes resumed Wednesday.