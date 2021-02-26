Utah teacher under investigation for tweet calling for killing of 'Republican senators'

A Utah high school teacher is under investigation for a tweet calling for the killing of "Republican senators" that was sent after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

One concerned parent shared a screenshot of the tweet from the account of Parowan High School humanities teacher Brian Townsend in an Iron County School District Facebook group, calling his tweet "not appropriate" and "unacceptable."

"I only hope that next time a president incites a riot at the Capitol, more Republican senators are killed," Townsend's tweet dated Feb. 13 said, according to the screenshot.

The school district said in a statement that it is reviewing an "appropriate response" with legal counsel and "investigating the matter."

"His statements do not represent a statement or the opinions of the Iron County School District. In fact, the school district ensures that where it may be a matter of free speech we are very serious about protecting free speech," the district said.

The school district added that "all matters that affect the educational system adversely are not protected, and above all, we want to make sure that the educational process and the education for our students is protected."

Townsend's Twitter page is now private and shows a different profile image than the one featured in the screenshot. Townsend did not immediately respond to a phone call from Fox News.

