Utah snowmobiler captures video of avalanche rushing toward him

A Utah resident caught daring video Saturday of an avalanche as it rushed toward him.

Miles Penrose and his brother were riding snowmobiles around the Uinta Mountains when an avalanche rolled down the mountain slope.

Penrose was recording his brother when everything started to shake. He posted his video on social media.

"My original thought was… earthquake," Penrose wrote on Facebook. "[Then] it [hit] me, avalanche. As I turned and looked up I could see the snow wave coming."

Penrose was buried up to his chest in the snow and was able to dig himself out. He then located his brother, who was buried just up to the top of his head and dug him out.

"[Then] came the radio chatter," Penrose added. "Where is everyone at? Was everyone okay? We didn’t realize it but the avalanche had triggered even bigger on the other side of trees where we were."

This was the second avalanche in the day in Utah.

Eight people were skiing backcountry in the Mill Creek Canyon, halfway across the state from the Uinta Mountains.

Four of the skiers died and four survived with minor injuries.

