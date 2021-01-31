Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Avalanche
Published

Utah skier buried after triggering avalanche in backcountry, officials say, as rescue efforts continue

One skier escaped the avalanche and dug to their buried friend before being forced to flee

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 31Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Rescuers in Utah scrambled Sunday to reach a skier left buried under an avalanche in the backcountry a day earlier, officials said.

Two skiers triggered the avalanche around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in an area known as Square Top, located outside the resort boundaries near Park City Mountains Canyon Village, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

SLOW-MOVING SNOW STORM SLAMS MIDWEST AS MID-ATLANTIC, NORTHEAST BRACES

One skier escaped the avalanche and dug to their buried friend. The skier "attempted life-saving efforts" on the friend but was forced to leave the area due to the "extreme avalanche danger," according to the sheriff’s office.

The avalanche occurred in an area known as Square Top near Park City Mountains Canyon Village, officials said.

The avalanche occurred in an area known as Square Top near Park City Mountains Canyon Village, officials said. (Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

It was unclear whether the buried skier was alive. Officials said more information will be provided after rescuers make contact with the avalanche victim.

The effort was temporarily halted Saturday night after the treacherous conditions prevented rescuers from reaching the area, the sheriff’s office said.

Rescue operations resumed at 7 a.m. Sunday with assistance from a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter team, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

"We are attempting to make the area safe so personnel can get into the burial site," the sheriff's office said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities warned those entering Utah’s backcountry to use extreme caution, check avalanche conditions before venturing out, and be prepared with the proper equipment.

Your Money