Utah approaches record high in police-involved shootings

A Salt Lake City police-involved shooting this week marks the 30th incident of its kind statewide in 2020 – one of the highest totals in Utah in recent years, according to a report.

Agents from Utah’s State Bureau of Investigation shot at a drug suspect around 3 p.m. Thursday in the Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City. Hours earlier, they saw him involved in "alleged narcotic activity" and realized he had multiple outstanding warrants, the state’s Department of Public Safety said in a press release.

Later, after spotting the suspect in his Mercedes SUV, agents followed him until "some type of exchange occurred" prompting officers to shoot at him, police said.

Still driving, the suspect careened into a FedEx delivery truck before coming to a stop, police said. The FedEx driver was not injured.

The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said, including a "graze" wound from the bullet, a DPS spokesperson told The Salt Lake Tribune. His identity was not released.

He was taken into custody and treated at a local hospital. There is police body camera footage of the shooting, officials said.

According to the Tribune, Thursday’s incident marked the 30th police-involved shooting in the state this year – reaching the highest number Utah has seen since 2018. There were 16 police-involved shootings in 2019, the report states.

As for fatal police shootings, the highest number was in 2018, with 19, according to the Tribune report. This year saw the second-highest number of fatal police-involved shootings with 17; 12 people were fatally shot by police in 2019.

A spokesperson for the Utah Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to Fox News' request seeking comment.