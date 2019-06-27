Utah police search home connected to disappearance of college student

Salt Lake City police reportedly served a search warrant Wednesday at a home connected to the disappearance of a missing Utah college student, reports said.

Mackenzie Lueck, 23, was last seen June 17 near a Salt Lake City park after she was dropped off by a Lyft driver. The University of Utah student was returning from her grandmother's funeral in California.

LAST KNOWN PERSON TEXTING WITH MISSING UTAH STUDENT MACKENZIE LUECK IS COOPERATING WITH INVESTIGATION: POLICE

Assistant Chief Tim Doubt said there is a “nexus” between the home and Lueck’s disappearance, but he did not say if anyone has been arrested, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The Lyft driver, who was cleared as a suspect, told police he dropped Lueck off at Hatch Park in Salt Lake City around 3 a.m. where another car was waiting for her.

A police mobile command center went to the home in Salt Lake City’s Rose Park neighborhood and a car was towed away from the house Wednesday evening, Fox 13 in Salt Lake City reported.

“Obviously we are treating this with a high degree of care,” Doubt said. “Given the nature of this case, we just don’t want to make a mistake.” Doubt said police were expected to be at the house through the night.

The owner of the home has no criminal record, The Tribune reported, but previously lived near the park where Lueck was last seen.

A neighbor told The Tribune the owner had turned the home into an Airbnb rental.

Lueck was apparently texting with someone before her disappearance who is now cooperating with police. That person is not considered a suspect.

Police had said there was no evidence of foul play, but they were worried she has missed classes and flights.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.