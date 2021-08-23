Newlywed Utah couple found fatally shot after man was 'creeping them out,' report says

A newlywed couple in Utah was fatally shot at a local campsite last week after friends said a man had been "creeping them out," according to authorities and a local report.

The bodies of Crystal Michelle Turner, 38, and her 24-year-old wife, Kylen Carrol Schulte, were discovered Wednesday in the South Mesa area of Grand County, the local sheriff’s office announced. Both women were found to have been shot, and police are treating the investigation as a homicide.

The Moab women tied the knot four months ago and were known to frequent primitive campsites with their camper, local affiliate FOX 13 Salt Lake City reported. But when neither woman showed up for work for two consecutive days, loved ones grew concerned, friends and relatives told the news station.

Schulte’s aunt, Bridget Calvert, said her niece and Turner had told friends at least twice about a man in the area who was "creeping them out," the report states.

"They said they were going to go move, they were going to go pack up and move their campsite -- that he was still creeping them out," Calvert reportedly said.

She later called it "uncomforting that there is 100 percent is a murderer on the loose."

After Schulte, who is from Montana, and Turner, from Arkansas, first went quiet, a local family friend began searching for the pair, the report states. She headed into the La Sal Mountains but reportedly phoned the Grand County Sheriff's Office after discovering what she believed was a body. When deputies arrived, they discovered the second body.

Despite what Calvert believes, Grand County Sheriff's Capt. Shan Hackwell told FOX 13 investigators have gathered evidence that has led them to believe the shootings were "an isolated incident."

A GoFundMe page was created by Schulte’s family, with proceeds going toward efforts to transport both victims’ remains back to their home states.