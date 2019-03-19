Utah officials identify boy, 13, who fell to death while ‘free climbing’ in state park

A boy who was “free climbing” in Snow Canyon State Park on Sunday and fell to his death has been identified, a spokesperson for Utah State Parks said.

Elijah Baldwin, 13, of Farragut, Iowa, died as a result of the incident, park officials first announced Monday.

The teen, along with his mother and other family members, were in the Pioneer Names portion of Snow Canyon State Park over the weekend. At one point Sunday, Baldwin ventured off alone and began to free climb — meaning he was “scaling the rock cliffs without the use of climbing gear or protective equipment,” Eugene Swalberg, a public information officer with Utah State Parks, told Fox News in a statement. He suffered fatal injuries after plummeting 75 to 100 feet.

Utah State Park rangers and officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s office began to search for Baldwin after they received news of the fall. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Regan Wilson, a lieutenant with Utah State Parks, told ABC News Baldwin’s mother and younger siblings could hear him yelling for help after he ventured out of their view. Wilson believes the 13-year-old’s fatal fall occurred as he was making his way down.

In the statement, park officials expressed their sympathies to the Baldwin family “at this very difficult time."

“Utah State Parks encourages visitors of all ages and abilities to enjoy the wonderful natural environment present in our parks. We also encourage them to take necessary precautions and to be familiar with their surroundings to help ensure a safe and enjoyable outing,” the park said.