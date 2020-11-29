Expand / Collapse search
Utah
Published

Utah men arrested after 'discarded' body found in desert, police say

Residents reported a man had been shot and dumped in the desert, police said

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Two men in Utah have been arrested in connection to the suspected murder of a 50-year-old man whose body was “discarded” in the desert, authorities said Friday.

Residents in Juab County reported to police that a man had been shot and his body dumped somewhere in the west desert, said Juab County Sheriff Douglas Anderson, according to the Deseret News.

Police arrested Troy Pexton, 56, and Scott Blackett, 41, both of Nephi, after investigators discovered the body of Michael Caussey along a highway in the area.

Troy Pexton, left, and Scott Blackett were arrested Friday after police found the body of a man believed to have been murdered dumped in the desert. (Juab County Sheriff's Office)

Anderson did not mention a motive in the suspected murder. Further details relating to Caussey’s death were not immediately available.

Pexton was charged with suspicion of murder, obstructing justice and abuse or desecration of a body, and Blackett for abuse or desecration of a body, FOX13 Salt Lake City reported.

Blackett reportedly was taken into custody after being treated and discharged from a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening. It was unclear how he suffered the injuries.