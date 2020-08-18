Utah man throws wife into river during argument over dinner, report says

A Utah man is accused of throwing his wife into a river after allegedly getting angry over dinner plans, according to a report.

Douglas Harold Green, a 61-year-old Pleasant Grove man, allegedly forced his wife into the Provo River on Sunday while the couple was visiting the Provo River Resort, “after she refused to do what he asked,” local KSL.com reported Monday.

“The victim claimed she and Douglas were arguing over dinner arrangements. Douglas reportedly became angry and threatened to drown her in the river,” states a police affidavit obtained by the outlet.

After pulling her to the river, he allegedly “forced her in” and shouted at witnesses to stay back, the document further states.

Green was charged with aggravated kidnapping in the course of committing unlawful detention and assault, according to the outlet. His wife was reportedly left bruised but was otherwise OK.

Anyone who believes they are the victim of domestic abuse can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline 24/7 at 1-800-799-7233. Those unable to safely speak can text LOVEIS to 22522 or visit thehotline.org.