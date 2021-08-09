Expand / Collapse search
Utah
Published

Utah man arrested in wrong-way crash that killed bride leaving her own wedding

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A driver in Utah has been arrested in the wrong-way crash that killed a 26-year-old bride who was on her way home from her wedding reception on Friday, authorities said.

Manaure Gonzalez-Rea, 36, was suspected of driving under the influence when he crashed his Toyota pickup truck head-on into the victim’s Toyota Corolla, the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) said. Gonzalez-Rea was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-15 just after 1 a.m. near Salt Lake City.

3 DEAD IN DALLAS FOLLOWING STREET RACING CRASH: REPORT

The 26-year-old victim was identified as Angelica Gabrielle Jimenez Dhondup. A 20-year-old female passenger in the Corolla was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim was traveling home from her own wedding when she was struck and killed. Her family was also traveling home from the event and was nearby at the time of the accident.

A Toyota Corolla, pictured left, was struck head-on by a Toyota pickup, pictured left, that was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-15 near Salt Lake City on Friday, authorities said.  (Utah Highway Patrol)

Dhondup had just married her high school sweetheart, the family said on a GoFundMe page. She leaves behind two sons and a daughter she was a week away from adopting.

The collision resulted in Gonzalez-Rea’s pickup truck flipping over on the roadway. A passerby stopped to help him and a passenger in the truck. But Gonzalez-Rea then stole the good Samaritan’s pickup and was quickly apprehended by troopers a few miles away.

Debris, including dozens of beer cans, littered the I-15 northbound lanes following a fatal wrong-way crash at approximately 1:11 a.m. on Friday near Salt Lake City.  (Utah Highway Patrol)

Officers said Gonzalez-Rea had a clear odor of alcohol on his breath and told police he had three beers before the crash, FOX13 Salt Lake City reported. Results of a breathalyzer test came back positive for alcohol, the station reported, citing court documents.  

Gonzalez-Rea faces charges of automobile homicide criminal negligence DUI of alcohol/drugs, theft, failure to remain at an accident involving death, driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and reckless driving. He was being held in the Salt Lake County Jail without bail.

Over the weekend, there was a total of six fatalities from five different car crashes, UHP Col. Michael Rapich wrote on Twitter.

"These are tragic and have involved horrible circumstances," Rapich said of the crashes. "As we finish this travel weekend please watch your speed, buckle up, avoid distractions, and be safe.

