Utah girl, 14, dies during family vacation at Glacier National Park

A 14-year-old girl vacationing with her family at Glacier National Park in Montana was killed Monday when rocks came tumbling down on their moving vehicle.

The family, from Utah, were riding on Going-to-the-Sun Road when a number of rocks rained down from the mountain and onto their vehicle at about 7 p.m., according to a Glacier National Park release.

The rocks, ranging from “fist-sized” to “12-inches in diameter,” landed on the roof and shattered the rear windshield, the release said.

The teen’s parents and two other children in the vehicle were also injured in the incident.

Paramedics attempted to take the girl to a hospital, but she died on the way there.

'WATERMELON SNOW' REPORTED AT THIS NATIONAL PARK

Her parents, who suffered serious bruises, and the two other children were hospitalized.

Officials are withholding the victim’s name pending proper family notification.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 1996, another person was killed by a rockfall on the same road, the release said.