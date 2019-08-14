Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

National Parks
Published

Utah girl, 14, dies during family vacation at Glacier National Park

New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 14Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 14

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 14 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A 14-year-old girl vacationing with her family at Glacier National Park in Montana was killed Monday when rocks came tumbling down on their moving vehicle.

The family, from Utah, were riding on Going-to-the-Sun Road when a number of rocks rained down from the mountain and onto their vehicle at about 7 p.m., according to a Glacier National Park release.

The rocks, ranging from “fist-sized” to “12-inches in diameter,” landed on the roof and shattered the rear windshield, the release said.

The teen’s parents and two other children in the vehicle were also injured in the incident.

Charging bison launches girl into air at Yellowstone National ParkVideo

Paramedics attempted to take the girl to a hospital, but she died on the way there.

'WATERMELON SNOW' REPORTED AT THIS NATIONAL PARK  

Her parents, who suffered serious bruises, and the two other children were hospitalized.

Officials are withholding the victim’s name pending proper family notification.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 1996, another person was killed by a rockfall on the same road, the release said.