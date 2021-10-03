Suspect arrested in alleged murder of University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the alleged murder of Aaron Lowe, a University of Utah football player who shot and killed at a house party last week, authorities said Sunday.

Buk M. Buk, 22, was located in Draper, a city about 19 miles south of Salt Lake City, early Sunday after a weeklong investigation into the shooting, the Salt Lake Police Department said in a press release. Buk was taken into custody and questioned before his arrest.

Lowe, 21, was shot at a house party early on Sept. 26 after other, uninvited guests were asked to leave, police previously said. A second person, a 20-year-old woman, was also shot at the party. Police said she underwent extensive surgery and remained in critical condition on Sunday.

The party was thrown in the Sugar House neighborhood hours after the Utes beat Washington State 24-13.

While no arrests were immediately made after the shooting, police said tips had given detectives several potential leads.

"In a time of need, we turned to our community," police Chief Mike Brown said in a written statement. "We asked people to come forward and to share the information they had. Because of those tips and the unrelenting pursuit of justice from our homicide detectives, we have arrested the person accused of murdering Aaron Lowe."

Buk was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm.

Lowe was the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, voted on by the team. Jordan was also killed in a gun-related incident. Lowe switched his jersey number to 22 to honor Jordan.

Lowe was an all-district safety in Texas before joining the Utes, where he was named the Pac-12 freshman of the year and led all freshmen nationally in rushing yards per game before he was killed.

"He was so amazing in so many ways," Lowe’s triplet brother Erin told FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth last week. "Somebody so young, doing so good in his life can be taken away by a senseless crime."

