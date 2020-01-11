Utah woman reported missing while on Florida work trip found dead, family says

A Utah woman who vanished while on a work trip in Florida was found dead, her family confirmed on social media.

The family of Kelly Glover said Saturday that her body was found around 12 p.m., more than a day after she was reported missing from the Westin Fort Lauderdale hotel.

“It is with broken hearts we share that Kelly Glover’s body was found around 12 p.m. ET on January 11th. Investigation is ongoing,” her husband said in a Facebook post. “Funeral arrangements will be in Salt Lake City and announced when we have details.

The family thanks everyone for their support and generosity during this time.”

Additional details about where the body was found were not immediately available.

Glover, of Holladay, Utah, was last seen wearing a white shawl, with socks and no shoes, on hotel security footage around 2 a.m. Thursday night.

The 37-year-old had left behind her phone and purse and was not spotted on surveillance footage outside or leaving the hotel.

“We are missing an amazing woman. We just need her home,” her husband, Adam Bremer said, told local media after her disappearance. “She’s got a sweet spirit and she’s a very sweet girl and she has a big heart. She’s a good person, an amazing wife. She’s my best friend."

He said he knew something was wrong when he hadn’t heard from her Friday morning.

"She's pretty responsive," Bremer told KSL. "I usually get up before her and I send her the first message in the morning and not one morning has gone by where I haven't heard from her by 9 o'clock."