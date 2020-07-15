Mormon church asks members in Utah to wear face masks in public

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is urging its members in Utah to wear face masks in public as temples reopen.

Leaders of the Latter-day Saints, more commonly referred to as Mormons, sent out the email Friday as the state, where about 62 percent of the 3.1 million residents are members of the church, set a record with 867 new coronavirus cases.

"We are in the midst of a global pandemic unlike any the world has experienced in more than a century," states the email obtained by Deseret News. "Latter-day Saints are not immune."

Elders Craig Christensen, Randy Funk and Walter González, who comprise the Utah Area Presidency, cite a "growing chorus of medical authorities" asking church members to wear face coverings "for the blessing and benefit of all."

When the church released its list of preventative measures earlier this month, it didn't include masks, but after health officials released studies showing how masks can prevent the spread of COVID-19, church leadership changed its tune.

"Now we ask all Latter-day Saints in the Utah Area to be good citizens by wearing face coverings when in public," they wrote.

Much of the Latter-day Saints' activity remains suspended as it begins a phased reopening of temples.

To date, Utah has had more than 30,780 confirmed cases and at least 226 deaths due to the coronavirus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.