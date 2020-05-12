Flash flood in Utah canyon kills at least 1 person, search for unaccounted hikers continues

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

At least one person was killed after flash flooding was reported in a canyon near a state park in Utah on Monday when a strong thunderstorm rolled through the area, triggering a large search for other possible victims.

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Facebook that a multiagency search is underway in the Little Wildhorse Canyon near Goblin Valley State Park after the isolated thunderstorm caused flash flooding in the area.

"Vehicles parked at trailheads lead searchers to believe that there are still hikers in the area that are unaccounted for," the sheriff's office said.

ALASKA SEES 80-DEGREE HEAT WHILE EAST BLASTED WITH RECORD COLD AND SNOW: HERE'S WHY

At least 21 people made it out of the canyon, with at least one fatality reported as of 8 p.m. on Monday.

The search of the area is being conducted by multiple agencies, including search and Rescue teams from Emery County, Grand County, Sevier County, and Wayne County, along with personnel from the Bureau of Land Management, Utah State Park, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, and Utah Highway Patrol.

Six ambulances from Emery, Wayne, and Sevier counties are standing by on scene at the canyon located about 227 miles south of Salt Lake City.

According to the sheriff's office, two helicopters from Classic Air in Moab and one helicopter from the DPS Aero Bureau were also assisting with the search.

Officials did not say how many people may be stranded or were possibly injured when the flash flood occurred.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Salt Lake City tweeted Monday afternoon to announce the thunderstorm approaching the Goblin Valley State Park area and Little Wildhorse Slot Canyon had "continued to intensify."

"Expect nickel sized hail and strong winds with this storm," forecasters said.

That storm then crossed directly over the state park and the San Rafael Swell, triggering the flash flooding in the slot canyons.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The NWS forecast office said Monday night that showers and thunderstorms over Utah and southwest Wyoming also brought areas of strong winds to the region, with peak gusts of up to 61 mph reported.