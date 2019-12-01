Expand / Collapse search
Utah
Published

Utah boy, 6, dies after falling off snow blower

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
A 6-year-old boy in Utah died after he fell from a snow blower, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

Fox 13 reported that Herman Slaughter was helping his father and 9-year-old brother at Aspen Grove Family Camp in Provo Canyon when he fell from a Kubota Skid Steer loader.

He sustained critical injuries after a piece of equipment struck his head, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office said the snow remover "bounced or lurched," and the boy fell forward out of the seating area "into the path" of the machine.

The boy’s father began administering CPR until paramedics arrived, authorities said.

Herman was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.