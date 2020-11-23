Coast Guard searches for 4-member crew of fishing boat that sank off Massachusetts coast

The U.S. Coast Guard is scouring the coast of Massachusetts for a Maine fishing boat that sank early Monday.

The 82-foot vessel, named the Emmy Rose, disappeared about 20 miles northeast of Provincetown, the Coast Guard reported.

The ship’s owner reported that he tried to call the vessel’s satellite phone, but the call went unanswered. The owner also said four people were on board.

An emergency alert went out at around 1:30 a.m., Petty Officer Ryan Noel told the Associated Press.

Three Coast Guard vessels and two aircraft are involved in the search, which started at around 2:30 a.m.

The first crews on the scene discovered debris and an empty life raft.

The search has been exacerbated by high winds of around 35 mph and rising tides.

“Conditions not good now ... for the search and will only get worse," NBC weather reporter Bill Karins tweeted. "Torrential rain and very poor visibility will likely halt the air search."

