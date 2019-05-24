USC was reportedly told gynecologist could be targeting on Asian students

Administers at the University of Southern California were reportedly informed by medical experts that there was evidence that a school gynecologist—Dr. George Tyndall—was targeting Asian students and showed evidence of “psychopathy” and kept him in place.

The Los Angeles Times-- citing a confidential document-- reported earlier that multiple school administrators, including the president, were forced to resign after Tyndall’s sexual misconduct allegations came to light last year. He is accused of misconduct in more than 650 lawsuits, one of the largest sex crimes cases in Los Angeles history.

Dr. Tyndall more frequently performed pelvic exams on young Asian girls, according to the report.

The school reportedly had the gynecologist evaluated after decades of complaints against him, and The Times obtained the internal school records through a court order. Among the complaints against Tyndall were that he once conducted a pelvic exam without using a glove and complimented a student on her pubic hair.

The experts said that Tyndall’s pelvic exams were not within medicals standards and that he had “dangerous” opinions about breast exams.

The documents were evidence in a class-action lawsuit against Tyndall and USC filed under seal.

USC officials said that by the time they received the information about Tyndall he had already been placed on leave, The Times reported.

USC linked several of the court documents on their website. In a statement, the school said in part: "These records should help confirm that the proposed Settlement remains the best option for bringing a fair and respectful resolution to this matter for as many of Dr. Tyndall’s former patients as possible. Making changes to strengthen our university, rebuilding trust, and healing our community remain our top priorities."

Last summer, defense attorney Leonard Levine told The Daily Trojan, “Dr. Tyndall is confident when all the facts are known, particularly the opinions of experts in the practice of obstetrics and gynecology, it will be clear that his conduct, while engaged in the practice of medicine at USC, was consistent with the standard of care for such examinations, and for the stated medical purpose.”

Tyndall has not been charged with a crime.