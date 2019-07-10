USC gynecologist charged with abuse sold photos and videos of girls he met in hotel rooms while abroad, prosecutor says

A former University of Southern California gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting girls during exams also sold photos and videos of girls he met in his hotel room while traveling overseas, a Los Angeles prosecutor alleged Tuesday, according to a report.

George Tyndall was charged last month with abusing 16 women who visited the USC clinic between 2009 and 2016. The alleged victims were between 17 and 29 years old. He has been accused of unnecessary touching, taking inappropriate photos of women’s genitalia and making sexually suggestive comments during exams.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge reduced Tyndall’s bail Tuesday from $2.1 million to $1.6 million because of his lack of criminal history. The prosecutor tried to persuade the judge to raise his bail back to $2.1 million, claiming he is a flight risk and a danger to society, The Los Angeles Times reported.

FORMER USC GYNECOLOGIST GEORGE TYNDALL CHARGED IN SEX ASSAULTS OF 16 PATIENTS

If Tyndall was able to film girls in his hotel room, “he can certainly do it in his bedroom,” the prosecutor said. He also noted Tyndall makes frequent trips to the Philippines, The LA Times reported.

Two of the 16 alleged victims also spoke to the judge about keeping his bail at $2.1 million. Knowing “that he is somewhere out there will haunt me,” Jane Doe 6 wrote in a statement read to the judge. “Please do not make my nightmare a reality."