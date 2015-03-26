US vets mix regret, detachment on Iraq violence

American military members who fought in the Iraq War are reacting to the increasing violence there since the U.S. military withdrawal in December.

Hundreds of people have died in Iraq in recent weeks in bombings and shootings, some claimed by al-Qaida insurgents.

Associated Press reporters who cover military communities in the U.S. asked some of those who fought the nearly nine-year war what they think of the violence and what it means for the legacy of their missions.

Some worry the sacrifices may have been for nothing. Others have put all news of Iraq behind them. Some take a long view and say history has yet to decide the war's outcome.