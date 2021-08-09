US swelters as heat wave settles in

The dog days of summer have arrived as it is going to be a hot week with dangerously high temperatures spread across large portions of the country.

Above-average heat will blanket much of the Great Plains and upper Midwest with triple-digit temperatures.

In the central and southern High Plains, daily highs will be near record setting.

The combination of the hot temperatures and oppressive humidity is expected to cause heat indices to exceed 100 on Monday and Tuesday across the middle and lower Mississippi Valley.

Temperatures will climb into the 90s from the Lower Great Lakes to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states during the first half of the week.

On the West Coast, a building heat wave is expected to reach the Pacific Northwest by Tuesday with considerably hotter air to overtake the region by midweek.

Excessive heat warnings have been issued in advance of this West Coast heat wave.

Additionally, wildfires continue to produce air quality for much of the western U.S.