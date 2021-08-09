Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

US swelters as heat wave settles in

Triple-digit temperatures forecast in some parts of the country

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
close
National weather forecast for August 9 Video

National weather forecast for August 9

Adam Klotz has your FoxCast.

The dog days of summer have arrived as it is going to be a hot week with dangerously high temperatures spread across large portions of the country.  

Above-average heat will blanket much of the Great Plains and upper Midwest with triple-digit temperatures.  

In the central and southern High Plains, daily highs will be near record setting.  

Forecast heat index temperatures across the U.S.

Forecast heat index temperatures across the U.S. (Fox News)

LAST MONTH WAS WORST JULY FOR GLOBAL WILDFIRES SINCE 2003, REPORT SAYS 

The combination of the hot temperatures and oppressive humidity is expected to cause heat indices to exceed 100 on Monday and Tuesday across the middle and lower Mississippi Valley. 

Temperatures will climb into the 90s from the Lower Great Lakes to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states during the first half of the week.  

Heat advisories currently in effect. 

Heat advisories currently in effect.  (Fox News)

On the West Coast, a building heat wave is expected to reach the Pacific Northwest by Tuesday with considerably hotter air to overtake the region by midweek.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Forecast high temperatures for Monday, Aug. 9.

Forecast high temperatures for Monday, Aug. 9. (Fox News)

Excessive heat warnings have been issued in advance of this West Coast heat wave.  

Additionally, wildfires continue to produce air quality for much of the western U.S. 

Your Money