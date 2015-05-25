Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ECONOMY
Published
Last Update May 3, 2016

US stocks open slightly higher following strong jobs report; Bond prices fall

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2014, file photo, the statue of George Washington on the steps of Federal Hall faces the facade of the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. employers added a vigorous 257,000 jobs in January, and wages jumped by the most in six years, evidence that the job market is accelerating closer to full health. The surprisingly robust report the government issued Friday, Feb. 6, 2015 also showed that hiring was far stronger in November and December than it had previously estimated. .(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2014, file photo, the statue of George Washington on the steps of Federal Hall faces the facade of the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. employers added a vigorous 257,000 jobs in January, and wages jumped by the most in six years, evidence that the job market is accelerating closer to full health. The surprisingly robust report the government issued Friday, Feb. 6, 2015 also showed that hiring was far stronger in November and December than it had previously estimated. .(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (The Associated Press)

NEW YORK – U.S. stocks are inching higher in early trading after a stronger-than-expected January jobs report.

Bond prices fell and yields rose early Friday as investors anticipated that the burst in hiring would result in higher interest rates and stronger economic growth.

Twitter and LinkedIn both rose sharply after delivering surprisingly strong results.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 30 points, or 0.2 percent, to 17,911 as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern time.

The Standard & Poor's 500 rose four points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,066. The Nasdaq composite rose two points, or 0.1 percent, to 4,767.

Before trading opened, the government reported that U.S. employers added 257,000 jobs last month, more than economists had expected.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.89 percent.