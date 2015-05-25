US stocks edge higher at midday; Yum Brands is among early gainers on strong global sales

U.S. stocks are edging higher at midday as traders pore over more earnings news.

Yum Brands rose 5 percent Wednesday after reporting higher global sales at Taco Bell and KFC.

Chipotle sank 7 percent after the company reported lower sales of pork because of a shortage of the meat.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 39 points, or 0.2 percent, to 17,989 as of 11:45 a.m. Eastern time.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose five points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,102. The Nasdaq gained seven points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,021.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index closed above 20,000 for the first time in 15 years.

Oil fell 11 cents to $56.49 a barrel.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.96 percent.