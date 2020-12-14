US set for first COVID-19 shots as shipments begin arriving
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are being delivered.
A FedEx driver delivers a box containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, R.I., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
Dry ice is poured into a box containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as it is prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
A FedEx driver gives a thumbs up after delivering a box containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to pharmacists Richard Emery, right, and Karen Nolan as it arrives at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, R.I, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
In this late Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, photo provided by Los Angeles World Airports, crews unload a FedEx Airbus A300F4-605R carrying the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Los Angeles, at Los Angeles International Airport.
In this late Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, photo provided by Los Angeles World Airports, a FedEx Airbus A300F4-605R carrying the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Los Angeles, is seen at Los Angeles International Airport.
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, inside a FedEx truck, are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Kalamazoo, Mich., on Dec 13, 2020. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was to begin leaving the company's Michigan factory on Sunday, ready to be injected into the arms of millions of the most vulnerable Americans as the global death toll topped 1.6 million.
Trucks are seen at the Pfizer Global Supply manufacturing plant, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Portage, Mich., Dec. 13, 2020.
