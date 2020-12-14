Expand / Collapse search
US set for first COVID-19 shots as shipments begin arriving

Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are being delivered.

    A FedEx driver delivers a box containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, R.I., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
    AP Photo/David Goldman
    Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
    AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool
    Dry ice is poured into a box containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as it is prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
    AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool
    A FedEx driver gives a thumbs up after delivering a box containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to pharmacists Richard Emery, right, and Karen Nolan as it arrives at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, R.I, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
    AP Photo/David Goldman
    In this late Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, photo provided by Los Angeles World Airports, crews unload a FedEx Airbus A300F4-605R carrying the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Los Angeles, at Los Angeles International Airport.
    Los Angeles World Airports via AP
    In this late Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, photo provided by Los Angeles World Airports, a FedEx Airbus A300F4-605R carrying the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Los Angeles, is seen at Los Angeles International Airport. 
    Los Angeles World Airports via AP
    .Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, inside a FedEx truck, are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Kalamazoo, Mich., on Dec 13, 2020. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was to begin leaving the company's Michigan factory on Sunday, ready to be injected into the arms of millions of the most vulnerable Americans as the global death toll topped 1.6 million.
    (Photo by Morry Gash / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MORRY GASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
    Trucks are seen at the Pfizer Global Supply manufacturing plant, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in Portage, Mich., Dec. 13, 2020.
    REUTERS/Rebecca Cook - 
