US Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast, 5 missing: report

A search-and-rescue operation was underway Tuesday night off the coast of San Diego for five people after the crash of an MH-60S helicopter from the USS Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier about 60 nautical miles from shore, according to a report.

The helicopter was "conducting routine flight operations," and crashed at about 4:30 p.m., Fox 5 San Diego reported. The Navy did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News. The report said one person had been rescued.

Multiple Coast Guard and "Navy air and surface assets" are assisting in the search, the report said.

This is a developing story and will be updated