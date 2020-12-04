Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published
Last Update 9 mins ago

3 US Marshals hurt in New York City shootout

One suspect is reportedly dead; said to be a fugitive out of Massachusetts, wanted for allegedly shooting trooper

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Three agents from the U.S. Marshals Service were hurt or shot Friday morning in New York City while exchanging gunfire with at least two suspects, one of whom has died, according to officials and reports.

Shots rang out at approximately 5:30 a.m. in the area of Ely and Edenwald Avenues in the Bronx, officials confirmed to Fox News. Four people were taken to an area hospital, a fire department spokesperson confirmed. 

According to local news station WABC, the three injured agents were hospitalized and were expected to survive. 

This poster, from the Massachusetts State Police Twitter page, posted Nov. 24, 2020, shows Andre K. Sterling. Sterling, a suspect in the shooting of a state trooper in Massachusetts, was killed during a shootout with U.S. marshals in the Bronx borough of New York early Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (Massachusetts State Police via AP)

Two suspects were believed to have also been hurt during the shooting, one of whom was also taken to a nearby hospital, according to the report.

The second suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report. The deceased suspect, Andre Sterling, 35, was reportedly wanted by the Massachusetts State Police for allegedly shooting a trooper in the hand in November. 

