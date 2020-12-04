3 US Marshals hurt in New York City shootout

Three agents from the U.S. Marshals Service were hurt or shot Friday morning in New York City while exchanging gunfire with at least two suspects, one of whom has died, according to officials and reports.

Shots rang out at approximately 5:30 a.m. in the area of Ely and Edenwald Avenues in the Bronx, officials confirmed to Fox News. Four people were taken to an area hospital, a fire department spokesperson confirmed.

According to local news station WABC, the three injured agents were hospitalized and were expected to survive.

Two suspects were believed to have also been hurt during the shooting, one of whom was also taken to a nearby hospital, according to the report.

The second suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report. The deceased suspect, Andre Sterling, 35, was reportedly wanted by the Massachusetts State Police for allegedly shooting a trooper in the hand in November.

