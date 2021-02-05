US Marshal shot during West Baltimore arrest off life-support, breathing on his own

A U.S. Marshal who was shot in Baltimore during an arrest yesterday has come off life-support as he continues to recover, according to reports.

A Marshal SWAT team tried to arrest a suspect in West Baltimore on Thursday morning when the suspect opened fire.

The Marshals returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect, and with a Marshal self-extracting to seek treatment after he was shot.

"He is conscious and oriented. He still has a long recovery," an official said, according to Avajoye Burnett from WJZ Baltimore.

The marshal was taken off life support Thursday night and is breathing on his own.

FBI AGENTS KILLED IN FLORIDA: SUSPECT REPORTEDLY USED DOORBELL CAM, FIRED ASSAULT RIFLE THROUGH CLOSED DOOR

The incident follows closely on the heels of President Joe Biden’s condolences to families of two FBI agents killed in Florida on Tuesday. Biden said that law enforcement agents pay "a hell of a price" for their service.

"They put their lives on the line and it’s a hell of a price to pay," Biden said from the Oval Office. "And every single day … by and large the vast, vast majority of these men and women are decent, honorable people who put themselves on the line. We owe them."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The agents there were serving a search warrant in a child pornography case. The FBI labeled the Florida deaths as "tragic."