Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Marines
Published

US Marine recruit dies during final round of training known as 'Crucible'

Exercise tests ‘physical, mental and moral training they’ve endured,’ Marines say

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A U.S. Marine recruit has died in South Carolina while undergoing the final round of training – a grueling, 54-hour exercise known as the "Crucible," officials say. 

The Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island announced that Pfc. Dalton Beals died Friday and the incident is now under investigation. 

"Our deepest condolences go out to Dalton’s family and to the Marines and staff of Echo Company," it said in a statement. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Marines, on their website, say the Crucible exercise "validates the physical, mental and moral training they’ve endured throughout recruit training" and that recruits are "only allowed a limited amount of food and sleep."  

"The final stage of the Crucible is a 9-mile hike from the training grounds to the Iwo Jima flag raising statue at Peatross Parade Deck," it continued. "Upon completing this challenge, the recruits are handed their eagle, globe and anchors, symbolizing the completion of their arduous journey to become U.S. Marines."

Your Money