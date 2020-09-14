Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
US updates China travel advisory over coronavirus

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
The U.S. Department of State updated its travel advisory for China on Monday amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The advisory was eased from “Do Not Travel” to “Reconsider Travel” because China has “improved conditions.”

The department in June had issued its highest “Do Not Travel” Level 4 warning but announced Monday it was lowering it to “Level 3.”

Among the recommendations, the CDC and State Department urge travelers to avoid contact with sick people, animals (alive or dead), meat markets, animal markets and uncooked meat. Travelers should also wash hands often (specifically with soap and water for 20 seconds) and use an alcohol-based sanitizer if water is not immediately available. Additional guidelines can be found at the State Department and CDC’s websites.

The Department of State continues to recommend that U.S. citizens use caution when traveling abroad due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic. (Click here for a full list of recent updates to travel advisories.)

