Millions of Americans facing heat warnings and advisories

Wednesday’s risk of severe weather is focused on the upper Midwest and Great Lakes following strong storms that moved across the Midwest, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic yesterday.

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Excessive Heat Warnings are expanding coast to coast.

DIXIE WILDFIRE BECOMES SINGLE LARGEST FIRE IN CALIFORNIA’S HISTORY

Heat Warnings and Watches are in effect across Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, including Seattle and Portland, which won’t help firefighters battling a growing number of large fires in the West.

Heat Warnings and Advisories are also in effect for the Plains to the Mississippi River Valley, including Kansas City and St. Louis.

In the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, places like Philadelphia and New York City have been placed under Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories as hot and humid conditions build.

Tropical Storm Fred is here and is producing heavy rain and gusty winds for the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola, where Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect.

The system will struggle over the next several days and may even weaken to a tropical depression as it moves over the rugged islands of the Caribbean.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fred is expected to approach South Florida and the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend, and these areas will need to monitor updated forecasts.

At this time, environmental conditions and mountains terrain should keep the system from gaining much strength over the next several days, but we’ll continue monitoring for any changes and indications on what Fred will look like this weekend.