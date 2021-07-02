Expand / Collapse search
MILITARY
Published

US hands Bagram Airfield to Afghans after nearly 20 years

The airfield was handed over to the Afghan National Security and Defense Force in its entirety

Associated Press
After nearly 20 years the U.S. military left Bagram Airfield, the epicenter of its war to oust the Taliban and hunt down the al-Qaida perpetrators of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America, two U.S. officials said Friday.

The airfield was handed over to the Afghan National Security and Defense Force in its entirety, they said on condition they not be identified because they were not authorized to release it to the media.

EUROPEAN TROOPS QUIETLY RETURN FROM AFGHANISTAN

Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff speaks during a ceremony on Christmas Eve at Bagram Air Base, in Afghanistan on Dec.. 24, 2017.  (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)

One of the officials also said the U.S. top commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Austin S Miller, "still retains all the capabilities and authorities to protect the forces."

