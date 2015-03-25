US Customs plane helps law enforcement in Panama stop 3,300 pounds of cocaine

U.S. customs officials say they helped law enforcement in Panama intercept more than 3,300 pounds of pure cocaine this past weekend.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports a P-3 aircraft crew was patrolling the open waters near Panama City, Panama, Saturday. They detected a speedboat carrying four suspects, fuel barrels and multiple packages.

The crew notified Panama law enforcement and directed three Panamanian interceptors to the speedboat's location. Panamanian law enforcement fired warning shots, causing the speedboat to stop. The suspected traffickers, all claiming Colombian citizenship, were arrested, and their boat was seized.

The fuel barrels were filled with cocaine, an estimated value of more than $242 million.