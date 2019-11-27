Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Pennsylvania
Published

US customs officers seize more than 20,000 fake Oral-B toothbrush heads

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 27Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 27

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 27 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

There’s a counterfeit market for everything apparently.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Philadelphia say they have seized more than 20,000 fake Oral-B toothbrush heads that were bound for an address in Delran, N.J.

The products were found inside an air cargo shipment on Oct. 1 and had been flagged “due to poor packaging and questionable quality,” the agency said.

One of the fake Oral-B toothbrush heads seized by federal investigators.

One of the fake Oral-B toothbrush heads seized by federal investigators. (CBP)

BORDER PATROL SEIZES 11 COUNTERFEIT SUPER BOWL, WORLD SERIES RINGS

“Counterfeit brush heads are manufactured in unsanitary facilities with substandard materials that may sicken users or cause bleeding to a user’s gums or mouth, and structural defects may cause the brush head to detach and potentially choke users,” it added in a statement.

CBP says if the products were authentic, the combined retail value would be $95,600.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The shipment contained 1,200 10-packs and 2,800 3-packs of the fake toothbrush heads.