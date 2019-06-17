US-China trade war - and its impact - to be on display; AOC has warning for Dems

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know today as you start the new work week ...

US-China trade war takes center stage

The US. Trade Representative's office is set to hold public hearings Monday that will focus on the new round of 25 percent tariffs the Trump administration plans to slap on $300 billion in imported Chinese items not already hit with levies, including toys, shirts, household goods and sneakers. President Trump has already imposed 25 percent tariffs on $250 billion of goods from China and has said a new round of tariffs are needed to force the nation to end unfair trade practices. Meanwhile, more than 600 companies and trade associations, including Walmart and Target, have signed a letter telling the president that an escalating trade war with China will hurt families, jobs and the U.S. economy.

AOC has a warning for Democrats -- and Trump agrees (in a way)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., warned Sunday there is "very real risk" President Trump will win re-election in 2020, sparking a rare response of its kind from the president: "I agree." "I think that we have a very real risk of losing the presidency to Donald Trump if we do not have a presidential candidate that is fighting for true transformational change in the lives of working people in the United States," Ocasio-Cortez told ABC News' Jon Karl on "This Week" in her first Sunday morning show appearance since she took office in January.

The president quoted the congresswoman in a tweet Sunday night, adding: "I agree, and that is the only reason they play the impeach card, which cannot be legally used!" Ocasio-Cortez said she did not see herself endorsing a particular candidate "any time soon," however. Still, one must wonder if ultimately, she would support Sen. Bernie Sanders, who told Fox News' Chris Wallace on "Fox News Sunday" that a "political revolution" is needed enact "real change" in the country.

Iran to defy uranium stockpile limits

Iran is set to break its uranium stockpile limit set by the nuclear deal within 10 days, according to a spokesman for the country’s atomic agency. The comment was broadcast live during a news conference on Iranian state television on Monday. The spokesman, Behrouz Kamalvandi, spoke to journalists at Iran’s Arak heavy water facility. He acknowledged that Iran has already quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium.



Buttigieg: I'm won't be the first gay president -- because I'm 'almost certain' we've already had one

Mayor Pete Buttigieg doesn’t believe he’ll be the first gay president if elected in 2020. "I would imagine we’ve probably had excellent presidents who were gay — we just didn’t know which ones," he told "Axios on HBO." “I mean, statistically, it’s almost certain.” Asked if he possibly knew which commander-in-chief was gay, the Democratic hopeful said: “My gaydar even doesn’t work that well in the present, let alone retroactively. But one can only assume that’s the case.” Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., has been rising in the polls and would be the first openly gay presidential candidate, if nominated next year.

Jury selection set to begin in trial of Navy SEAL accused of killing ISIS prisoner

The trial of a decorated Navy SEAL charged with killing an ISIS prisoner in his care is set to begin with jury selection on Monday. Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to premeditated murder in the killing of an ISIS prisoner and attempted murder in the shootings of two Iraqi civilians in 2017. The politically-charged case has included the removal of the lead prosecutor for tracking the defense team's emails and suggestions by President Trump that he may pardon the defendant.

Woodland plays spoiler in US Open win

In the contest of guts and nerve and skill that was the final round of the 119th U.S. Open, Gary Woodland was the last man standing. Woodland, 35, shot a two-under-par 69 at Pebble Beach Golf Links to win his first career major and deny Brooks Koepka (68) the chance to become the first man to win three straight U.S. Opens in more than a century. Koepka had to settle for a footnote in history as the first player to record four rounds in the 60s at the U.S Open without winning.

Boeing CEO acknowledges 'mistake' in handling of cockpit warning problem before fatal Max jet crashes.

DOJ, major banks meet to address elder financial abuse.

AOC blasts Amazon's Bezos for paying workers 'starvation wages.'

Watch former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart reflect on his shaming of lawmakers who were absent in a hearing on the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund and what that says about the current state of politics in Washington.

