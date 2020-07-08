Expand / Collapse search
US Army soldier sentenced to life for sexual assault of minor

Daniel Kemp Sr. of Cameron, North Carolina, pleaded guilty last December.

Frank Miles
A 51-year-old U.S. Army soldier was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for aggravated sexual assault of a minor while on active duty, the Department of Justice announced.

Daniel Kemp Sr. of Cameron, N.C., pleaded guilty last December.

Daniel Kemp Sr. of Cameron, North Carolina plead guilty last December. (NEW YORK STATE POLICE)

Kemp’s wife, Shanynn Kemp, harassed and prevented a witness from speaking out to law enforcement officials about the crimes, according to court documents from the plea hearings.

The investigation of the case -- brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to stop pedophilia and child abuse -- was led by U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and the FBI.

