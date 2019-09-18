US abortion rates lowest in decades, report finds

Abortions across the United States have dropped to their lowest levels since the procedure became legal nationwide in 1973, according to the findings of a Wednesday report.

Guttmacher Institute, a New York-based abortion rights research group, has released a study counting 862,000 abortions in the U.S. in 2017, a significant drop from 1 million counted in 2011 and a peak of 1.6 million in 1990.

The report found that abortions are decreasing in all parts of the country, whether in Republican-controlled states seeking to restrict abortion access or in Democratic-run states protecting abortion rights.

One reason for the decline in abortions is that fewer women are becoming pregnant. A likely factor, the report said, is increased accessibility of contraception since 2011, as the Affordable Care Act required most private health insurance plans to cover contraceptives without out-of-pocket costs.

Guttmacher noted that almost 400 state laws restricting abortion access were enacted between 2011 and 2017 but weren’t necessarily the main force behind the overall decline in abortions.

Between 2011 and 2017, the number of clinics providing abortion in the U.S. declined from 839 to 808, with significant regional disparities, the report said. The South and Midwest had a cumulative decline of 83 clinics while the Northeast – mostly in New Jersey and New York – added 59 clinics.

One significant trend documented in the report: People who have abortions are increasingly relying on medication rather than surgery. Medication abortion, making use of the so-called abortion pill, accounted for 39 percent of all abortions in 2017, up from 29 percent in 2014.

The report, which focused on data from 2017, did take into the account a slew of abortion bans enacted earlier this year in GOP-controlled states. Though none of those bans have taken effect, their backers hope that litigation over the laws might eventually lead to a Supreme Court ruling weakening or overturning Roe v. Wade.

