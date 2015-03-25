UPS impersonator ties up owners, ransacks NY home, police say

A man impersonating a UPS worker bound two women at their Long Island home before ransacking the place.

Nassau County police say the women, ages 35 and 52, were tied up with plastic ties shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect then removed jewelry, credit cards and other personal property from the Elmont home before fleeing.

The women and an infant boy who was in the house at the time were not injured.

Police ask anyone with information about the burglary to contact the Crime Stoppers hot line at 800-244-TIPS.