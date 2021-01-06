UPS driver fired after video shows racist tirade at home of Latino police officer

A UPS driver was fired after video surfaced showing him making racist remarks about a Latino customer -- a police officer -- while stopping at the Wisconsin home for a delivery, the company said.

The UPS driver was caught on video walking up to the Milwaukee home on Dec. 17 and unleashing his rant before knocking or ringing the doorbell, according to the footage posted online and shared Tuesday by Forward Latino, a non-profit advocacy group.

"Now you don’t get f------ nothing ‘cuz you’re a stupid mother------," the delivery person can be seen and heard saying as he writes on the box and sticks a piece of paper to the door. He adds: "Can’t read, write and speak the f------ English language."

The package was meant to go to a Milwaukee police officer, but was never dropped off, Forward Latino President Darryl Morin said during a Tuesday press conference.

The clip was shared last month by the officer’s mother, Shirley Aviles, who wrote: "This racist UPS driver was attempting a delivery to my son’s home. My son has Ring Video System and captured the UPS driver ON VIDEO SAYING THIS!!"

In a statement to Fox News on Wednesday, a UPS spokesperson said the company fired the delivery driver, and there is "no place in any community for racism, bigotry or hate."

Morin said the Ring doorbell system automatically began recording video of the visitor at 6:48 p.m. upon detecting motion.

"Never once did he knock on the door or ring, press the ring doorbell to get ahold of the person inside to try to deliver the package," Morin said.

"The only information this driver had that could serve as a trigger for this deep-seated hate was the name on the package. The addressee, the person [to] whom the package was addressed, had never met this individual in their life."

The package recipient was home at the time, Morin told Fox News.

Morin said Wednesday that UPS responded to Forward Latino's multiple requests for a conversation on the topic, but had not yet contacted the victim or his immediate family -- only a distant relative. Meanwhile, a UPS spokesperson said the company "contacted the family to offer our deepest apologies" when it learned of the incident on Dec. 18.

Forward Latino is asking for a meeting with UPS officials and, among other things, that the company donate money to an appropriate benefactor "as an act of good will."