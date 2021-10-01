Minnesota middle school will eliminate 'F's to combat 'systemic racism'



A YouTube video posted by Sunrise Park Middle School in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, details a new grading scale that lacks the letter "F."

VIRGINIA COUNTY DIRECTING $20M OF COVID RELIEF TOWARD ‘EQUITY,’ ‘SOCIAL AND EMOTIONAL’ PROGRAMS



The system, announced during the 2021-22 school year, does not include 0-49.9 percentiles for students.



"Our whole intent is to ensure that grades focus on the process of learning," Principal Christina Pierre said in the video. "Therefore, grades will not include behaviors, attitude, tardiness to class, whether the assignment was turned in late or on time. There's other ways that we can communicate those things to parents."



Associate Principal Norman Bell went on to elaborate that students are encouraged to retake/revise tests, quizzes, papers, projects and have a 10-day window to do so from the date the grade is posted.



TEXAS' FORT WORTH SCHOOLS SPENT $2M ON EQUITY CONSULTANTS LAST YEAR AMID EMBRACE OF CRT, SLIDING GRADES



Sunrise Park Middle School serves students in grades sixth through eighth in the White Bear Lake Area Schools, ISD 624. It is located in a suburb of Minneapolis.



Fox News reached out to the district to see if the grading scale would be implemented at middle schools district wide, which only includes one additional campus, but has yet to hear back.



The district's superintendent, Dr. Wayne Kazmierczak, was named Minnesota Association of School Administrators 2021 Superintendent of the Year.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



The school website discussing the award details how the district conducted an "equity audit," which showed grading disparities among students of color.



"Grading can be one of the largest areas in which systemic racism and inequities are perpetuated. Dr. Kazmierczak and WBLAS believe grades should be a measure of what a student knows and has mastered in a given course. Grading should not be a behavior punishment and should not be a measure of how well a student can survive stress at home," the website reads.