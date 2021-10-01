Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Unsettled weather forecast for Plains, Mississippi Valley to bring flooding risk

Hurricane Sam will bring a high rip current risk, heavier surf to East Coast

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for October 1 Video

National weather forecast for October 1

Janice Dean has your FoxCast

Several days of unsettled weather are in store for the Plains, extending into the Mississippi Valley, courtesy of a slow-moving front.  

THE FIRST FREEZE OF THE SEASON: HOW TO PREPARE

Heavy rain will be the biggest risk, with areas of flooding.

Plains rainfall threat

Plains rainfall threat (Credit: Fox News)

Hurricane Sam will pass to the east of Bermuda Friday night through Saturday morning as a major hurricane, sparing the island of the worst wind and rain.  

There are tropical storm watches in effect as wind gusts over 40 mph and rain may brush the island. 

East Coast rip current threat

East Coast rip current threat (Credit: Fox News)

The East Coast will see heavier surf and a high rip current risk this weekend.  

Closer to Africa, Victor is the 20th named storm of this busy hurricane season.  

Tropical Storm Victor

Tropical Storm Victor (Credit: Fox News)

Victor may briefly become a hurricane before weakening in the open Atlantic.   

