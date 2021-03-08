Unruly party near Colorado University in Boulder prompts police to vow arrests

Police in Boulder, Colo., said Sunday that they were working to identify those who took part in a large street party on University Hill that resulted in three officers being assaulted by bricks and rocks, reports said.

KDVR, the local station, reported that the Saturday night party included a large crowd that set off fireworks and caused significant property damage, including to an armored police vehicle and fire truck. Police from the Boulder Police Department said they are reviewing footage in order to "charge and identify" those involved.

The school also issued a statement calling the incident "unacceptable and irresponsible," especially when considering compliance with COVID-19 health orders.

"We appreciate the efforts of law enforcement to address the unacceptable conduct of these students and apologize to the residents of University Hill for their behavior," the school’s statement said.

Photographs from the scene showed cars with smashed windows and at least one car was flipped over.

The Washington Post reported that there were about 500 to 800 "maskless revelers." The report said police arrived at about 8:30 p.m. and warned the crowd that they faced arrest if they did not leave. There was a clash with police when about 100 from the group charged them, the report said.

Michael Dougherty, the Boulder County district attorney, told reporters at a news conference that calling what happened on Saturday a party is incorrect.

"I don’t regard people flipping over a car as a party. I don’t regard people throwing bottles and rocks at firefighters and police officers as a party. Those are criminal acts and will be treated as such."